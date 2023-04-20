Rosamund Pike To Narrate Audible And BBC Spy Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Audible is set to launch a new narrative documentary podcast exploring the true story behind a Russian spy’s life undercover inside the U.S., narrated by Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl).

Mother, Neighbor, Russian Spy, produced by BBC Studios, will investigate the case of Cindy Murphy – a wife, mother, and finance professional who appeared to be living the early 2000s dream of ‘having it all’ in New York City. But everything was not as it seemed.

With access to those who knew her personally, the Audible Original series will retrace the steps that led to Murphy’s unmasking as a Russian sleeper agent by the FBI.

Pike, who recently won the Audie Award for Best Female Narrator for her work on The Eye of the World, will chart Murphy’s complicated double life of juggling motherhood and suburban life with espionage, shining a light on the lengths someone will take to hide their identity all for the Mother Country.

According to producers, Pike used her personal connections made with the FBI from previous acting roles to help the production team get inside access to former FBI agents.

The nine-part series was commissioned by Audible and produced by BBC Studios’ Factual Podcast Unit. It is the second podcast published under a multi-project deal between BBC Studios’ Factual Podcast Unit and Audible, following the launch of I Am Not Nicholas earlier this year. It launches April 20th.

Pike said: “This story is truly remarkable and has been a real passion project of mine this past year. I’ve always been fascinated with espionage and have been lucky to explore that world through my acting work, but Mother, Neighbor, Russian Spy made me even more curious as to how someone can take on an acting role for a lifetime, pretending to be someone you’re not, even to your own children.”