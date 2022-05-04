Rosalie Craig And Vinette Robinson Board ‘The Pod Generation’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Anatomy of a Scandal star Rosalie Craig and Boiling Point breakout Vinette Robinson have boarded The Pod Generation, Sophie Barthes’ sci-fi romcom starring Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Harry Potter and The Tragedy of Macbeth actor Kathryn Hunter will also play a minor role in the pic, which is set in an AI future. Clarke, who is also exec producing, stars as Rachel and Ejiofor is Alvy, a New York couple who are ready to take their relationship to the next level and start a family.

Craig is best known in UK musical theater circles and has starred in productions of the likes of Alice in Wonderland, Lord of the Rings and The Ferryman.

She has more recently been pushing into the TV space, featuring in a range of British dramas including as Lucy in Netflix’s Sienna Miller-starring Anatomy of a Scandal.

She was also in The Queen’s Gambit and is part of the cast of 1899, Netflix’s upcoming German mystery-horror from Dark creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar.

Robinson was lauded for her performance as Carly in the Stephen Graham-starring UK indie pic Boiling Point, for which she won Best Supporting Actress at the British Independent Film Awards.

She has also starred in the BBC/FX’s A Christmas Carol adaptation as Mary Cratchit, Peter Bowker’s The A Word and Sherlock.

Shooting on The Pod Generation began in March with MK2 Films overseeing international sales and CAA Media Finance handling domestic rights. The film is produced by Yann Zenou of Paris-based Quad and Geneviève Lemal from Blue is the Warmest Colour indie Scope.

Craig is repped by Epilogue Agency and Robinson is repped by Curtis Brown.