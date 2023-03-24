Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro spark engagement rumors with new music video

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are two of the biggest Latin music superstars — and one of the most talked about couples in the industry.

The 30-year-old Spanish singer is known for her flamenco-infused pop and reggaeton hits like “Malamente,” “Con Altura” with J Balvin and El Guincho, as well as “La Fama” with The Weeknd and “La Noche de Anoche” with Bad Bunny.

Alejandro, whose birth name is Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz, is a 30-year-old artist from Puerto Rico who’s been releasing hit after hit, including “Todo de Ti,” “Lokera” and “Te Felicito” featuring Shakira.

Rosalía and Alejandro have been together for well over a year, first sparking romance rumors in August of 2021.

The two have rarely spoken about their relationship but have posted tidbits of their romance on their social media. For the most part, they have remained private about how they got together. Until now.

On March 24, Rosalía and Alejandro announced their joint EP “RR,” led by the release of their single “Beso,” and its lyrics: “I need another kiss / One of those that you give me.” The music video is a montage of sweet personal moments of the couple through the years, everywhere from snuggling in bed to their travels around the world. And at the end, they sparked rumors around a relationship status update. After a tearful Rosalía shows off a diamond ring to the camera, she turns to Alejandro and tells him in Spanish that she loves him with a kiss. While fans are speculating this means the two are likely engaged, a rep for Rosalía declined to comment further to TODAY.

Read on for a timeline of Rosalía and Alejandro’s relationship.

The couple at the Los40 Music Awards photocall in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on Nov. 12, 2021. (Isabel Infantes/Getty Images)

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro sparked romance rumors in August 2021

The two singers made headlines when they were photographed holding hands as they were leaving the restaurant The Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Aug. 19, 2021.

In photos shared by Hola! the two were all smiles as they made their way into a black SUV. Alejandro wore black pants with a navy button-up shirt and black beanie, while Rosalía was seen in a black crop top and multicolored pants.

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía get cozy in her birthday posts in September 2021

The “Todo de Ti” singer and Rosalía seemed to confirm their romance when they celebrated her 28th birthday together on Sept. 25. In photos shared on her Instagram, Rosalía cuddles up on the couch in Alejandro’s arms as he plays video games.

They’re also seen cozying up against one another in another selfie featured in the same slideshow.

They go on vacation together in November

The lovebirds further confirmed their relationship when in November of 2021 they vacationed together.

In photos shared on Rosalía’s Instagram, she gives Alejandro an underwater kiss on the cheek. He also helps her with her face mask and gives her a kiss on the shoulder in another set of photos.

They make their first red carpet appearance as a couple in November 2021

The couple got all glammed up to attend the Los40 Music Awards photo call on Nov. 12, 2021 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Rosalía wore a baby blue gown with butterfly applique, while Alejandro opted for an all-black look.

She also posted candid Instagram photos of them in the car on their way to the event.

‘She’s amazing’: Rauw Alejandro speaks out about their relationship

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 Latin Grammys in mid-November, the singer called Rosalía “perfect” after being asked what first attracted him to her.

“She’s beautiful,” he added before touching on her Rolling Stone En Español cover which had come out that month. “I’m really proud, man. She’s amazing. She deserves everything that happened, that is happening en su carerra (in her career). She works really hard and, you know, (I’m) really happy man.”

Rauw Alejandro talks about his drama-free relationship and working with Rosalía

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Alejandro shared insight on his and the Spanish star’s relationship.

“There’s people that love drama, and we’re not like that,” he said in his cover interview for the month of February 2022. “There’s a bunch of pop stars where it’s like the whole telenovela, and I hate that s—t. I really hate that s—t. We’re real stuff. We’ve been together for a while.”

With the two superstars’ careers booming, fans wondered if they’d ever collaborate on a song. The singer said that have discussed the possibility, but don’t have plans to work together at the moment.

“We respect each other. That’s the main thing,” he said. “We’re not focused on doing music together. If it happens, yeah, of course. We plan to do it, but it’s not going to happen now.”

The couple spotted leaving their hotel on April 5, 2022 in New York City. (Taylor Hill / GC Images)

Rosalía shows off her tattoo seemingly dedicated to her boyfriend

During an April 2022 appearance on the Spanish talk show “El Hormiguero,” the singer was asked if she had any meaningful tattoos. She replied by taking off her left shoe and showing of a “RR” tattooed on the sole of her foot.

While the host asked if it was the Rolls Royce logo, she said, “Or it could be something else,” seemingly teasing it was for her and Alejandro.

That same month, fans also noticed that Alejandro had tattooed her name on his stomach. The ink was visibly noticeable in a photo shared by photographer Arianna Andrade on her Instagram.

They go on dates around the world

Before Rosalía embarked on her world tour in July 2022, the two made sure to spend time together. In April, they traveled to New York, dining and taking in the city. In June, they took in the sights of Santorini, Greece, with Rosalía posting photos from their travels on her Instagram.

The couple cozied up while in Greece. (Instagram/Rosalia)

Later that month, they jetted to Barcelona, Spain, where they had a romantic picnic for two.

Rauw Alejandro surprises Rosalía while she was singing ‘Despecha’ at a concert

During a stop on her “Motomami Tour” in Inglewood, Calif, Rauw surprised Rosalía on stage.

A video of him sneaking up on her while she was singing “Despecha” went viral. In the clip, shared by fans on social media, shows Rosalía initially in shock and then smiling wide, as she continues her song and then hugs him.

That same day, Rauw also posted a video of him dancing with his friends and Rosalía.

Rauw and Rosalia dancing in one of his videos. (Instagram/Rauw Alejandro)

They continue to share their adventures

Amid her break from her tour, Rosalía has been sharing more sneak peeks into her and Alejandro’s relationship. They celebrated Halloween together (he was a Power Ranger, she was Asuka from the anime series “Evangelion”).

In a Nov. 8 Instagram post, the “Soako” singer shared a photo of her and Alejandro holding hands as they rollerbladed.

The two holding hands in a post Rosalia shared on Nov. 8, 2022. (Instagram/Rosalia)

In love at the 2022 Latin Grammys

The couple color coordinated at the Latin Grammys held at Michelob Ultra Arena on Nov. 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both artists performed during the ceremony and cheered each other on.

In her Instagram post sharing photos of them on the red carpet, she wrote how this ceremony was more special than any other because she got to share it with Alejandro.

“Muchas gracias por los grammys que de momento me ha concedido la academia pero este año es más especial que nuncaaaA pq lo estoy compartiendo con El Amor De Mi Vida ❤️ @rauwalejandro,” she wrote in Spanish.

The couple at the Latin Grammy Awards. (John Parra / Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)

Joining forces for “RR”

Fans were excited when the the two revealed that they would be releasing a joint project. The EP, titled “RR,” will consist of three songs; “Beso,” “Vampiros” and “Promesa.”

The EP was released on March 24.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com