Rory McIlroy’s Full Swing outburst reveals contempt for Phil Mickelson

Rory McIlroy’s contempt towards Phil Mickelson was perfectly captured after yelling out “f**k you, Phil” at last year’s Tour Championship.

The four-time major winner joked during some downtime at East Lake in Georgia, with the Netflix cameras capturing the moment for their new series Full Swing.

While McIlroy was relaxing in the players’ locker room and enjoying a massage, he asked why there was Christmas music playing.

The Northern Irishman was told that the college football season was due to start, which to many in the United States feels like Christmas day.

McIlroy then asks when was the last time the Dallas Cowboys made the Super Bowl.

A masseuse responds: “1996, 26 years ago. Based on your Josh Allen post, you’re a Josh Allen fan?”

Before another masseuse then adds that the Buffalo Bills quarterback is also a PGA Tour fan.

Rory McIlroy features heavily in Full Swing (Netflix)

But McIlroy then snaps back: “Yes, but he’s a Phil Mickelson fan, so I don’t know about that.”

Allen finished fourth in this month’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am alongside partner and professional Keith Mitchell.

And the Bills star showed up for a game against the Miami Dolphins on Halloween in 2021 dressed as Mickelson, while imitating his trademark tip of the cap.

The masseuse then adds: “That’s true. Sounds like this guy’s losing credibility.”

McIlroy starts laughing and then adds: “F**k you, Phil.”

The episode, which is the finale to the eight-part series, concludes with McIlroy’s comeback to overhaul Scottie Scheffler and claim a third Tour Championship.

All eight episodes of Full Swing are available to stream on Netflix now