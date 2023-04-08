Rory McIlroy snubs media after round of pain

How Rory McIlroy’s round of pain unfolded – Getty Images/Christian Petersen

Rory McIlroy declined to speak to reporters after shooting a second-round 77 that left him on five-over and down amongst the Augusta also-rans. The world No 2 will have to wait another year to fulfil his Masters dream.

McIlroy came into the tournament with such high hopes of finally ending his Augusta curse by winning his first major in nine years. He finished second last year and was in good form heading into the season’s first major.

Yet at the halfway point the 33-year-old trails LIV rebel Brooks Koepka by a belittling 17 shots, standing on the same score as 65-year-old Bernhard Langer.

LIV Golf fans will doubtless find delight in the most vocal opponent of the Saudi-funded circuit failing so spectacularly in the tournament that has caused the Northern Irishman so much competitive misery.

It is 12 years since he lost a four-shot lead in the final round when firing an 80. This experience might be just as humbling.

McIlroy told Telegraph Sport in an exclusive interview recently that 2022’s runner-up finish ‘was a huge victory to me because that was the first time I’d ever left Augusta happy”. He sounded certain that a personal rubicon had been crossed and that the “scar tissue” had been replaced by positive memories.

Alas, the drive back down Magnolia Lane here on Friday afternoon must have felt depressingly familiar.

The four-time major winner now seems as far away as ever from joining a pantheon comprising Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Gene Sarazen and Ben Hogan.

Koepka knows that a green jacket would mean that he would only need to win The Open at Hoylake in July to beat McIlroy in claiming that immortal slot.

Telegraph Sport breaks down how McIlroy’s round went wrong.

Chip mishap on the second

A chip shot from next to the spectators fails to make it onto the green despite it being just a few yards away, leaving McIlroy with a long putt for par. He takes two attempts to find the hole, leaving him with his first bogey of the round.

Birdie to bogey on the third

McIlroy’s shot from the tee puts him in a good position. However, his subsequent chip shot has far too much on it and the ball runs off the green completely. McIlroy once again puts himself back on course after his second chip leaves him with an easy putt for par.

He can only find the lip of the hole, however, giving him another agonising bogey.

Three putt on the sixth

McIlroy finds the green with his first shot on the par three sixth, but the ball lands a long way from the pin. He puts too much power on his unlikely birdie attempt, with the ball flying past the hole and leaving him with a far-from-straightforward shot for par. McIlroy narrowly misses, tapping in for his third bogey of the round.

Trees ahoy on the seventh

McIlroy sends his drive straight into the pines to the left of the fairway, leaving him with a tricky second shot. He gets back on track, however, with an impressive stroke through the trees and the following chip shot which leaves a chance for par.

McIlroy’s putting then lets him down again however, consigning him to bogeys on successive holes.

No luck on the eighth

McIlroy blasts his shot away from the tee and although it drifts left, a delicate chip gives him a chance to finally get his round heading in the right direction with a putt for birdie. But McIlroy’s putt, which looks destined to drop, catches the lip and somehow avoids the hole.

Water on the 11th

McIlroy shanks his approach shot and the ball dribbles into the water to the left of the hole, which he greets with a look of utter disgust. McIlroy responds well after taking the drop-penalty to secure his fifth and arguably ‘best’ bogey of the round.

Momentum killed on the 16th

McIlroy’s birdies on the 13th and the 15th holes gave him a glimmer of hope that he could make the cut. It is short lived, however, as he misses a regulation putt for par. That is a bad one. McIlroy’s sixth bogey of the round takes him to +4 overall.

Back into the trees on the 18th

McIlroy’s tee shot on the final hole fittingly started with him finding the trees once again. He is forced to play his way back out onto the fairway, consigning him to his seventh and final bogey of a dreadful round.