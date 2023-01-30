Rory McIlroy drains £435,000 putt to have last laugh over Patrick Reed

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates victory in the Final Round on Day Five of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club – Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy overcame a final-round charge from Patrick Reed to win the Dubai Desert Classic in a tense Monday duel between players who were involved in a pre-tournament spat.

The top-ranked McIlroy rolled in a birdie putt from around 15 feet on the 18th hole for a four-under 68 that left him a stroke clear of Reed, who shot 65.

McIlroy’s clutch putt on the 18th avoided a play-off against Reed and landed the £1.23m prize for first place, £435,000 more than the sum on offer for runner-up.

Reed had been embroiled in controversy during yesterday’s third round at the Emirates Golf Club, after insisting he could see his ball lodged in a tree on the 17th despite television pictures showing the ball landing in a different tree.

McIlroy put any distractions to one side as he captured the title for the third time in his career. Victory means he has also started a year with a win, for the first time in his career.

“It means a lot,” McIlroy said. “It was a battle all day, it’s been a battle all week. I really feel I haven’t had my best all week but I just managed my game so well and played really smart.

“Just ecstatic that I gave myself an opportunity the first week back out and there’s tonnes of room for improvement but it’s a great start to the year.

McIlroy added: “Mentally today was probably one of the toughest rounds I’ve ever had to play because it would be really easy to let your emotions get in the way and I just really had to concentrate on focusing on myself, forget who was up there on the leaderboard and I did that really, really well.”

The Northern Irishman started the round with a three-shot lead – and was four ahead of Reed – but was overtaken on the back nine by the American, who picked up seven shots in his first 13 holes. Reed bogeyed 16 but made birdie at 18 to put pressure on McIlroy, who finished on 19 under overall.

The pair had traded verbal blows Wednesday after an interaction at the practice range on Tuesday that saw McIlroy snub Reed, who had gone over to wish the Northern Irishman a happy new year.

Reed walked away before tossing a tee, featuring a logo of his 4 Aces team in the LIV Golf league, in the direction of McIlroy, one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-run breakaway series.

Reed said it was “unfortunate” that McIlroy didn’t shake his hand and was quoted as describing McIlroy as “an immature little child.”