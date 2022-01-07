Rooney Mara to Star as Audrey Hepburn in Upcoming Luca Guadagnino-Directed Biopic

rooney mara, audrey hepburn

A new fair lady: Rooney Mara will portray Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming biopic about the iconic Oscar-winning actress, according to Deadline. Variety also confirmed the casting.

The 36-year-old actress will lead the movie directed by Call Me By Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino.

Though the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, the Hepburn biopic will be written by Michael Mitnick. Mara, who has received Oscar nominations for her work in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Carol, will also produce the film alongside Apple Studios, per the outlet.

Born in Belgium in 1929, Hepburn had an early love for ballet before getting her big break in the 1953 film Roman Holiday, with her performance earning her first Oscar. She went on to star in classics including The Nun’s Story, Funny Face and My Fair Lady, but she’s perhaps best known for her role as Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

In 1968, Hepburn took an eight-year hiatus from acting to raise her sons and later began dedicating her time to humanitarian efforts. She became a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, the same organization that helped her own family during World War II.

Hepburn died of cancer in 1993 at age 63. In the years after her death, Hepburn achieved EGOT status, becoming the first person to earn the title posthumously.

Audrey Hepburn, about to begin filming for Breakfast At Tiffany’s, wears one of the store’s most expensive diamond necklaces. New York.

Ahead of the upcoming biopic, a book about the late star, Warrior: Audrey Hepburn, was released in September 2021.

Robert Matzen, author of the 2019 bestselling biography Dutch Girl: Audrey Hepburn and WWII, penned a new book about the actress’ dangerous work for UNICEF and the last five years of her life before her death.

It also featured a moving introduction by Hepburn’s younger son, Luca Dotti.

“There are hundreds of books about my mother and each in its own way tries to solve a piece of the ‘Audrey puzzle,’ ” Dotti told PEOPLE last year. “Some are instant classics while others are merely exploitative, and until now none has focused on what she considered her ‘most important career’ — her fight for children in need in what she called the Developing World, often in war zones.

“The stories she brought back home and shared with us were chilling but always sugarcoated until Warrior totally challenged my perspective,” he continued. “Mum was more than a steel-butterfly; she was a battle-hardened badass, and Warrior: Audrey Hepburn finally tells that story.”