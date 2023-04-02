Rookie Sam Stevens nearly triples season earnings

Corey Conners earned $1.6 million for his second career PGA Tour win, his second victory at the Valero Texas Open (2019).
Meanwhile, PGA Tour rookie Sam Stevens continued an impressive recent stretch. Prior to last week, he had won $321,805 on the season. He then made $224,200 in a tie for third at the opposite-field Corales Puntacana event and banked more than $970K with his runner-up showing this week. He now has more than $1.5 million and is 43rd in FedExCup points.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at TPC San Antonio:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Corey Conners
|
500.00
|
1,602,000.00
|
2
|
Sam Stevens
|
300.00
|
970,100.00
|
T3
|
Matt Kuchar
|
162.50
|
525,100.00
|
T3
|
Sam Ryder
|
162.50
|
525,100.00
|
5
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
110.00
|
364,900.00
|
T6
|
Byeong Hun An
|
91.66
|
300,375.00
|
T6
|
Lee Hodges
|
91.66
|
300,375.00
|
T6
|
Chez Reavie
|
91.66
|
300,375.00
|
9
|
Andrew Novak
|
80.00
|
260,325.00
|
T10
|
Hayden Buckley
|
65.40
|
206,925.00
|
T10
|
Rickie Fowler
|
65.40
|
206,925.00
|
T10
|
Padraig Harrington
|
65.40
|
206,925.00
|
T10
|
Chris Kirk
|
65.40
|
206,925.00
|
T10
|
Ben Martin
|
65.40
|
206,925.00
|
T15
|
MJ Daffue
|
49.00
|
135,725.00
|
T15
|
Lanto Griffin
|
49.00
|
135,725.00
|
T15
|
S.H. Kim
|
49.00
|
135,725.00
|
T15
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
49.00
|
135,725.00
|
T15
|
Alex Noren
|
49.00
|
135,725.00
|
T15
|
Robby Shelton
|
49.00
|
135,725.00
|
T15
|
Nick Taylor
|
49.00
|
135,725.00
|
T22
|
Charley Hoffman
|
36.50
|
83,066.67
|
T22
|
J.J. Spaun
|
36.50
|
83,066.67
|
T22
|
Sepp Straka
|
36.50
|
83,066.67
|
T22
|
Jimmy Walker
|
36.50
|
83,066.67
|
T22
|
Peter Malnati
|
36.50
|
83,066.66
|
T22
|
Taylor Montgomery
|
36.50
|
83,066.66
|
T28
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
25.16
|
55,921.67
|
T28
|
Harry Hall
|
25.16
|
55,921.67
|
T28
|
Nick Hardy
|
25.16
|
55,921.67
|
T28
|
Nicolai Hojgaard
|
–
|
55,921.67
|
T28
|
Aaron Rai
|
25.16
|
55,921.67
|
T28
|
Matt Wallace
|
25.16
|
55,921.67
|
T28
|
Nico Echavarria
|
25.16
|
55,921.66
|
T28
|
Harry Higgs
|
25.16
|
55,921.66
|
T28
|
Andrew Putnam
|
25.16
|
55,921.66
|
T37
|
Roberto Díaz
|
–
|
43,165.00
|
T37
|
Augusto Núñez
|
18.50
|
43,165.00
|
T39
|
Kevin Chappell
|
14.50
|
36,045.00
|
T39
|
Eric Cole
|
14.50
|
36,045.00
|
T39
|
Si Woo Kim
|
14.50
|
36,045.00
|
T39
|
Luke List
|
14.50
|
36,045.00
|
T39
|
Michael Thompson
|
14.50
|
36,045.00
|
T39
|
Dylan Wu
|
14.50
|
36,045.00
|
45
|
Lucas Glover
|
11.00
|
29,815.00
|
T46
|
Michael Kim
|
9.00
|
24,246.15
|
T46
|
Matti Schmid
|
9.00
|
24,246.15
|
T46
|
Akshay Bhatia
|
–
|
24,246.14
|
T46
|
Luke Donald
|
9.00
|
24,246.14
|
T46
|
Tano Goya
|
9.00
|
24,246.14
|
T46
|
Beau Hossler
|
9.00
|
24,246.14
|
T46
|
Kevin Streelman
|
9.00
|
24,246.14
|
T53
|
Pierceson Coody
|
–
|
21,152.34
|
T53
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
6.50
|
21,152.33
|
T53
|
Brendon Todd
|
6.50
|
21,152.33
|
T56
|
Ryan Gerard
|
–
|
20,648.00
|
T56
|
Trevor Werbylo
|
5.70
|
20,648.00
|
T58
|
Tyler Duncan
|
5.30
|
20,292.00
|
T58
|
Brandon Wu
|
5.30
|
20,292.00
|
T60
|
Jason Dufner
|
4.70
|
19,758.00
|
T60
|
Brice Garnett
|
4.70
|
19,758.00
|
T60
|
Chesson Hadley
|
4.70
|
19,758.00
|
T60
|
Henrik Norlander
|
4.70
|
19,758.00
|
T64
|
Thomas Detry
|
3.70
|
18,868.00
|
T64
|
Cole Hammer
|
–
|
18,868.00
|
T64
|
Garrick Higgo
|
3.70
|
18,868.00
|
T64
|
Patton Kizzire
|
3.70
|
18,868.00
|
T64
|
Satoshi Kodaira
|
3.70
|
18,868.00
|
T64
|
Chandler Phillips
|
–
|
18,868.00
|
70
|
Justin Lower
|
3.00
|
18,245.00
|
71
|
Kyle Stanley
|
2.90
|
18,067.00