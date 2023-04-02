Rookie Sam Stevens nearly triples season earnings

Corey Conners earned $1.6 million for his second career PGA Tour win, his second victory at the Valero Texas Open (2019).

Meanwhile, PGA Tour rookie Sam Stevens continued an impressive recent stretch. Prior to last week, he had won $321,805 on the season. He then made $224,200 in a tie for third at the opposite-field Corales Puntacana event and banked more than $970K with his runner-up showing this week. He now has more than $1.5 million and is 43rd in FedExCup points.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at TPC San Antonio: