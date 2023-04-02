Rookie Sam Stevens nearly triples season earnings

Corey Conners earned $1.6 million for his second career PGA Tour win, his second victory at the Valero Texas Open (2019).

Meanwhile, PGA Tour rookie Sam Stevens continued an impressive recent stretch. Prior to last week, he had won $321,805 on the season. He then made $224,200 in a tie for third at the opposite-field Corales Puntacana event and banked more than $970K with his runner-up showing this week. He now has more than $1.5 million and is 43rd in FedExCup points.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at TPC San Antonio:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Corey Conners

500.00

1,602,000.00

2

Sam Stevens

300.00

970,100.00

T3

Matt Kuchar

162.50

525,100.00

T3

Sam Ryder

162.50

525,100.00

5

Patrick Rodgers

110.00

364,900.00

T6

Byeong Hun An

91.66

300,375.00

T6

Lee Hodges

91.66

300,375.00

T6

Chez Reavie

91.66

300,375.00

9

Andrew Novak

80.00

260,325.00

T10

Hayden Buckley

65.40

206,925.00

T10

Rickie Fowler

65.40

206,925.00

T10

Padraig Harrington

65.40

206,925.00

T10

Chris Kirk

65.40

206,925.00

T10

Ben Martin

65.40

206,925.00

T15

MJ Daffue

49.00

135,725.00

T15

Lanto Griffin

49.00

135,725.00

T15

S.H. Kim

49.00

135,725.00

T15

Hideki Matsuyama

49.00

135,725.00

T15

Alex Noren

49.00

135,725.00

T15

Robby Shelton

49.00

135,725.00

T15

Nick Taylor

49.00

135,725.00

T22

Charley Hoffman

36.50

83,066.67

T22

J.J. Spaun

36.50

83,066.67

T22

Sepp Straka

36.50

83,066.67

T22

Jimmy Walker

36.50

83,066.67

T22

Peter Malnati

36.50

83,066.66

T22

Taylor Montgomery

36.50

83,066.66

T28

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

25.16

55,921.67

T28

Harry Hall

25.16

55,921.67

T28

Nick Hardy

25.16

55,921.67

T28

Nicolai Hojgaard

55,921.67

T28

Aaron Rai

25.16

55,921.67

T28

Matt Wallace

25.16

55,921.67

T28

Nico Echavarria

25.16

55,921.66

T28

Harry Higgs

25.16

55,921.66

T28

Andrew Putnam

25.16

55,921.66

T37

Roberto Díaz

43,165.00

T37

Augusto Núñez

18.50

43,165.00

T39

Kevin Chappell

14.50

36,045.00

T39

Eric Cole

14.50

36,045.00

T39

Si Woo Kim

14.50

36,045.00

T39

Luke List

14.50

36,045.00

T39

Michael Thompson

14.50

36,045.00

T39

Dylan Wu

14.50

36,045.00

45

Lucas Glover

11.00

29,815.00

T46

Michael Kim

9.00

24,246.15

T46

Matti Schmid

9.00

24,246.15

T46

Akshay Bhatia

24,246.14

T46

Luke Donald

9.00

24,246.14

T46

Tano Goya

9.00

24,246.14

T46

Beau Hossler

9.00

24,246.14

T46

Kevin Streelman

9.00

24,246.14

T53

Pierceson Coody

21,152.34

T53

Emiliano Grillo

6.50

21,152.33

T53

Brendon Todd

6.50

21,152.33

T56

Ryan Gerard

20,648.00

T56

Trevor Werbylo

5.70

20,648.00

T58

Tyler Duncan

5.30

20,292.00

T58

Brandon Wu

5.30

20,292.00

T60

Jason Dufner

4.70

19,758.00

T60

Brice Garnett

4.70

19,758.00

T60

Chesson Hadley

4.70

19,758.00

T60

Henrik Norlander

4.70

19,758.00

T64

Thomas Detry

3.70

18,868.00

T64

Cole Hammer

18,868.00

T64

Garrick Higgo

3.70

18,868.00

T64

Patton Kizzire

3.70

18,868.00

T64

Satoshi Kodaira

3.70

18,868.00

T64

Chandler Phillips

18,868.00

70

Justin Lower

3.00

18,245.00

71

Kyle Stanley

2.90

18,067.00