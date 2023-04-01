Roof Collapse At Belvidere, Illinois Concert Venue Sees One Dead, Many Injured – The Hamden Journal

The roof of a Belvidere, Illinois, concert venue collapsed Friday night, killing one person and sending dozens of others to the hospital.

Officials on the scene said 28 people were taken to the local hospital. Of those, five had serious injuries, according to Belvidere fire officials.

The venue’s roof was damaged by severe weather, according to reports. The night’s attractions included the band Morbid Angel, but it was unclear if anyone was on stage when the collapse occurred.

The roof and front awning of the venue collapsed while 260 people were inside, said Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle. Calls came in around 7:48 PM when a heavy storm rolled through the area, possibly spawning a tornado.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was monitoring the situation in the city, located about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.

“I’ve been in touch with officials for updates and to direct any available resources we can,” he tweeted.

Severe weather in Illinois was matched by several tornadoes in Arkansas, where homes and shopping centers were hit.