‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ Writer-Director Sarah Smith Signed By Verve – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: BAFTA winning writer-director Sarah Smith (Ron’s Gone Wrong, Arthur Christmas) has signed with Verve for representation in all areas.

Smith recently wrote, directed, and executive produced Locksmith Animation’s first animated feature, Ron’s Gone Wrong. The film follows Barney (Jack Dylan Grazer) and his dysfunctional robot pal Ron (Zach Galifianakis). The film also includes the voice acting talents of Ed Helms, Olivia Colman, Rob Delaney, and Justice Smith.

Sarah Smith began her career in British television, writing, directing, and producing hit series such as The League of Gentlemen and Fist of Fun. Smith made the move to animation in 2005, along with writer Peter Baynham, to create the adult animated series I am Not an Animal.

Her debut animated feature was the 2012 Arthur Christmas, which she directed and co-wrote Baynham for Aardman Animations. In 2014 she co-founded Locksmith Animation with Julie Lockhart, which is the UK’s only dedicated feature animation studio.

Verve continues to bolster its list of animation talent, with clients responsible for 6 of the last 11 Oscar-winning animated films. With the addition of Sarah Smith, Verve anticipates nominations for Luca, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Ron’s Gone Wrong.