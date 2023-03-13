Ronny Mauricio stays hot; Kodai Senga discusses injury

Here’s what happened in Mets Land on Sunday, in case you missed it…

Kodai Senga discussed the finger tendinitis that caused him to miss his start over the weekend, saying he has no concern about being ready for Opening Day

Starling Marte left Sunday’s game after being hit in the head with a pitch, with tests for a concussion coming back negative

Bryce Montes de Oca also left Sunday’s game, and will get imaging on his right forearm

Ronny Mauricio hit his fourth home run of the spring