Ronny Mauricio stays hot; Kodai Senga discusses injury

Ronny Mauricio stays hot; Kodai Senga discusses injury

by

Ronny Mauricio / Rich Storry – USA TODAY Sports

Here’s what happened in Mets Land on Sunday, in case you missed it…

  • Kodai Senga discussed the finger tendinitis that caused him to miss his start over the weekend, saying he has no concern about being ready for Opening Day

  • Starling Marte left Sunday’s game after being hit in the head with a pitch, with tests for a concussion coming back negative

  • Bryce Montes de Oca also left Sunday’s game, and will get imaging on his right forearm

  • Ronny Mauricio hit his fourth home run of the spring

  • Francisco Lindor singled in Puerto Rico’s WBC loss to Venezuela