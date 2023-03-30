Ronnie DeGray III puts name into transfer portal

DeGray spent his freshman season with UMass before transferring to Mizzou in 2021. In two seasons with the Tigers, he made appearances in 50 games, starting in 12. He was an important piece to Mizzou’s depth in his first year with the team, averaging 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

The Parker, Colo. native was one of three players to stay with the team when new head coach Dennis Gates took over the program. DeGray began this year coming off the bench for spot minutes but worked his way into the starting lineup for eight games just before the start of SEC play. DeGray provided intense defense and effort on the boards before his season was cut short by a knee sprain. He ended the year averaging 2.1 points and 1.8 rebounds in 17 games.