Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar WWE Royal Rumble winners

Rumble in St. Louis

The WWE held one of its biggest Pay-Per-Views Saturday in St. Louis. The Royal Rumble saw the return of Ronda Rousey and other stars. Rousey won the women’s version of the Rumble. Brock Lesnar lost his title to Bobby Lashley thanks to interference by Roman Reigns. However, Lesnar came in as the 30th participant in the men’s Royal Rumble and cleaned house en route to victory. Lesnar now can choose what champion he wants to face at WrestleMania, either Lashley or Reigns.

Universal championship: Seth Rollins defeats Roman Reigns via disqualification

Roman Reigns maintains his title

Ronda Rousey returns

Women’s Royal Rumble Winner: Ronda Rousey

Becky Lynch defeats Doudrop for SmackDown Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch defeats Doudrp[

Brock Lesnar Suplexes Bobby Lashley

Roman Reigns interferes in Lashley-Reigns match

Roman Reigns attacks Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley spears Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley defeats Brock Lesnar for WWE Universal championship

New champion: Bobby Lashley

Maryse flips Edge

Edge soars and crushes The Miz

Edge flattens The Miz

Maryse works over Beth Phoenix

Beth Phoenix and Edge celebrate

Shane McMahon battles Kevin Owens

Brock Lesnar handles Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar gets ready to F5 Bad Bunny

Brock Lesnar eliminates Randy Orton

Brock Lesnar wins Men’s Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar celebrates

Brock Lesnar is pointing toward WrestleMania

