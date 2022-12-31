Ronald Brayden caught on video sexually assaulting child, authorities say

An Arizona man was arrested and charged after he was caught on video sexually assaulting a four-year-old child, according to authorities.

Ronald Brayden, 57, faces charges of child molestation, child abuse and sexual assault, and was booked into jail.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported sex offense at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to a home in Rimrock.

When deputies arrived at the home, they were told that a man was caught on video sexually assaulting a 4-year-old.

“Deputies and detectives reviewed the video where it depicted Ronald Brayden sexually assaulting the victim,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The child was taken to a medical facility for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.