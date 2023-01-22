Ron Klain’s departure ‘curious’ amid classified document scandal: Larry Kudlow

Larry Kudlow, a top economic adviser in the Trump administration, said ​the timing of White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s departure is “curious” amid the ongoing controversy over President Biden’s handling of classified documents.

​”It’s odd to me, that if The New York Times article that ​c​hief of ​s​taff Ron Klain is leaving… the timing of all this is so curious to me,” Kudlow said on ​”Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday.

“We learned late last night that the FBI was in the Wilmington House all day on Friday​. ​… And that’s the reason that President Biden was going to go to Rehoboth​,” Kudlow, the former director of the White National Economic Council from 2018 to 2021, said.

Klain’s exit from the White House was reported on Saturday by the New York Times.​

The news came as Bob Bauer, Biden’s lawyer, announced Saturday that FBI agents found more classified materials at the president’s home in Delaware during a search on Friday.

President Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain is reportedly expected to resign in the next several weeks. Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Former Trump administration economic adviser Larry Kudlow called the timing of Klain’s departure “curious” amid the classified document scandal. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Classified records were also found in November at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC, and at the Wilmington, Delaware home in December and earlier this month.

The president and first lady Jill Biden spent the weekend at their other home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Kudlow, a Fox Business host, said Klain, who has been with Biden since the beginning of the administration in 2021, is considered the “mastermind.”

Kudlow called Klain the “mastermind” of the Biden administration. Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

“They called him the prime minister. He’s been deeply involved in every single policy issue, calling the shots for the most part… going all the way back to… 2021. What was Ron Klain’s role in the Afghanistan catastrophe? What is Ron Klain’s role in the immigration Mexican border catastrophe?” Kudlow said.