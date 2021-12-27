Ron Klain mocked for sharing op-ed saying 2021 not ‘all bad’

White House chief of staff Ron Klain was slammed on Twitter Sunday after sharing an opinion piece arguing that 2021 “wasn’t all bad.”

The article, written by Albert Hunt — a former Wall Street Journal reporter and former executive editor of Bloomberg News — was published by The Hill Sunday morning with the headline: “Let’s Be Honest: 2021 Wasn’t All Bad.”

Klain, known for drawing ire on social media for various hot takes, tweeted a link to the article Sunday evening, adding: “A look back at 2021!”

Hunt led off his “good news” by calling the departure of former President Donald Trump from the White House the “most positive development of 2021″ and describing the 45th president’s administration as “‘The Godfather’ without the skill.”

The author also highlighted a drop in the unemployment rate, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the bipartisan tributes to the late Sen. Bob Dole, and a “scandal-free” presidential administration.

President Biden shakes hands with White House chief of staff Ron Klain, alongside Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Of Afghanistan, perhaps the defining event of Biden’s first year in office, Hunt noted that there was “no good ending” to the two-decade war against the Taliban and agreed that the pullout was “painful” and “politically costly” to the president.

Still, he wrote, “it’s good that young American men and women no longer are in combat situations in hopeless places like Afghanistan and Iraq. In the end, they were distractions from the bigger dangers and challenges America faces around the world.”

Several social media users pointed out various crises the op-ed did not mention that the administration had attempted to grapple with in its first year — including record numbers of attempted crossings of the US-Mexico border, levels of inflation not seen in nearly four decades, and a rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

President Biden meets with his COVID-19 response team to discuss the Omicron variant on November 28, 2021. The White House

One user responded to Klain with two graphs. The first illustrated the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the United States due to the spread of the Omicron variant. The second noted that COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the US this year behind cancer and heart disease.

“Tell that to the families of all the people that died from covid,” another shot back at Klain’s positive take.

“No, it was actually pretty bad,” a third user tweeted in response.

Ron Klain tweeted the link to the article Sunday, adding: “A look back at 2021!” Twitter

“When you have to point out ‘it wasn’t all that bad’, it was All That Bad,” one Twitter user wryly observed. “And more.”

“This is my favorite tweet,” GOP communications pro Matt Whitlock captioned a screenshot of Klain’s message. “Shoot for the stars, @WHCOS.”