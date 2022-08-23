Ron DeSantis Releases ‘Top Gun’-Inspired Ad And The Twitter Mockery Is Top-Notch

Florida Gov. Ron De Santis (R) released a new campaign on Monday inspired by “Top Gun” that managed to inspire some top-notch mockery on Twitter.

The ad ― which is called “Top Gov” (get it?) — features a tough-talking DeSantis focusing on the issue he apparently thinks is the most pressing thing for voters: corporate media.

“Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, this is your governor speaking. Today’s training evolution — dogfighting, taking on the corporate media,” DeSantis said while wearing a Tom Cruise-style leather jacket.

He then discusses how people should deal with those dreaded journalists who keep asking questions he doesn’t want to answer.

“The rules of engagement are as follows. No. 1: Don’t fire unless fired upon, but when they fire, you fire back with overwhelming force. … No. 2: Never, ever back down from a fight. … No. 3: Don’t accept their narrative.”

Throughout, the ad features clips of him refusing to answer media questions ― as though this were a positive thing.

Although the ad has earned more than 1 million views since the governor’s wife, Casey DeSantis, first posted it, it also attracted lots of snark.

Some, like CTV anchor Ian White, wondered whether his priorities might be misplaced …

… or whether it was actually intended for Florida voters, especially since DeSantis is considered a possible 2024 presidential candidate.

One person cleverly articulated the general social media reaction to the video in only six words.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

