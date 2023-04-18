Ron DeSantis’ ’Prison Next To Disney World’ Idea Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) new salvo in his ongoing feud with Disney — in retaliation to the entertainment company’s public opposition to the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law — sounds less than magical, said critics on Twitter.

On Monday, DeSantis suggested a state prison could be built on land next to Walt Disney World that is now controlled by the state.

“Come to think of it, what should we do with this land?” the potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate told a news conference. “Maybe create a state park. Maybe try to do more amusement parks. Someone even said, like, maybe you need another state prison. Who knows? I just think that the possibilities are endless.”

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) tweeted: “When the Republican Party runs out of ideas, all they have left is trolling.”

Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D), meanwhile, described the idea as “some dystopian BS.”