Ron DeSantis predicts new wave of Chicago ‘refugees’ to Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis believes Chicago’s election of another progressive mayor will trigger a fresh wave of migration into the Sunshine State.

Brandon Johnson, 46, a former teacher and union activist, narrowly defeated more moderate rival Paul Vallas last week to take the fraying reins of the Windy City.

Vallas had vowed a crackdown on rampant crime and soaring murder rates, while his unabashedly leftist opponent supported defunding police and other progressive causes.

Johnson will be sworn into office May 15, succeeding outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

On Friday, DeSantis said Johnson’s election suggested an acceptance of Chicago’s status quo — and that he now expects a new round of relocations into his territory.

“I’ve got to follow some of the elections outside of Florida because it affects Florida,” the presumed 2024 presidential hopeful said. “This Chicago mayor — people are going to flee Chicago in even greater numbers. We are going to get more refugees.”

DeSantis said he was stunned by the voters’ choice given Lightfoot’s turbulent term and the city’s already soaring population loss.

“You see what’s not working and you go even further in that direction?” he said. “You just wonder what’s going on.”





DeSantis noted a number of major Chicago businesses have also fled to the Sunshine State, a list that includes billionaire Ken Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund.

Griffin specifically noted attacks on his Chicago employees as part of the relocation rationale.

Along with New Jersey and New York, Illinois ranks among the states losing the most residents to Florida.