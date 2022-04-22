Ron DeSantis officially ends Disney’s special Florida tax status

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday terminating the Walt Disney Company’s special tax district that allows it to operate as a largely autonomous entity.

Enacted in 1967 to attract the entertainment giant to Florida, the Reedy Creek Improvement District conferred a range of privileges — including control over police and fire units as well as infrastructure management.

The abrupt nixing of the arrangement came after Disney vocally objected to legislation DeSantis initiated that banned instruction related to gender identity and sexual orientation to kids in kindergarten through the third grade.

Supporters assert that it shields kids from inappropriately sexual material in the younger grades.

But vocal critics — including top Disney brass — bashed it as a “cruel” attack on the LGBTQ community and dubbed it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that,” Disney said after the bill’s passage.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation ending Walt Disney Company’s self-governing status. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File

DeSantis resumed his attacks on the company just before signing the bill at a Friday press conference.

Asserting that the company was aiming to “inject sexuality” into its content, DeSantis said he was not “comfortable having that type of agenda getting special treatment in my state.”

“That partnership that developed early on with Walt Disney — I don’t think Walt would appreciate what’s going on with this company right now,” he said. “I’m sorry.”

Gov. DeSantis accused Disney of promoting “sexuality” to children. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File

He also added that Disney’s new standing would subject to higher taxes.

The controversial legislation is scheduled to take effect in June 2023.

With the special district’s dissolution, the Orlando theme park — one of Florida’s biggest employers — would be subject to the governance of Orange and Osceola Counties.

Walt Disney Company will be subjected to paying more taxes starting in the summer of 2023. AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Opened in 1971, the Orlando attraction employs about 77,000 people and is one of the most visited theme parks in the world.