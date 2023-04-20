Ron DeSantis Mocked After ‘Buzzword Diarrhea Of The Mouth’ Rant Against ‘Woke’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is getting roundly mocked on Twitter for a snippet of a speech in which he managed to use the word “woke” seven times in just over 20 seconds.

DeSantis said in South Carolina on Wednesday that he’s waging “a war on woke” in Florida.

Then, in a bizarre twist on Winston Churchill’s “We Shall Fight On The Beaches” speech of 1940, DeSantis listed all the places he will fight “woke.”

“We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the legislature. We fight the woke in the corporations,” he declared. “We will never ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die.”

DeSantis’ critics on Twitter mocked him for the overly dramatic take ― and for giving a speech about “woke” in South Carolina while his own state is locked in a fuel crisis: