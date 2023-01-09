Rolls-Royce Hits a Milestone Not Seen In 119 Years

Rolls-Royce Hits a Milestone Not Seen In 119 Years

by

During tough economic times, luxury car sales are largely unaffected.

Some customers have been waiting more than 12 months for a Lamborghini SUV while Ferrari had to cut off orders of its ultra-luxury Purosangue model to keep the waiting list from getting longer than two years amid very high demand.

Another name inextricably linked to auto luxury is Rolls-Royce  (RYCEF) , which hit a milestone that the company has not seen in its 119-year history. The company set its own sales record with 6,021 cars sold in 2022, an 8% increase over 2021. 