Rolling Stones Perform An Old Song For The First Time To Kick Off European Tour – The Hamden Journal

Apparently, you can teach an old Stones new tricks.

The Rolling Stones started their 60th anniversary European tour by reviving the song “Out of Time,” which they first recorded in 1966 but have never played live.

The song was on the British edition of the Aftermath album. It was later popularized by Chris Farlowe, who released a cover version of it in 1966. Farlowe’s version was produced by Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

The Stones appeared Wednesday at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

