Rolling Stones announce first UK dates since Charlie Watts’ death

Sir Mick Jagger paid an emotional tribute to the band’s late drummer on their US tour last year

The Rolling Stones have announced their first UK shows since the death of their drummer Charlie Watts last year.

The band will play in Liverpool and London as part of their 60th anniversary tour of Europe this summer.

As with their US dates last year, Watts will be replaced by Steve Jordan, a session musician who has played with the band since the 1980s.

Watts, who joined the band in 1963, died of an unspecified illness last August at the age of 80.

When the band returned to the stage the following month, singer Mick Jagger dedicated the show to his old friend.

“We all miss Charlie so much. We miss him as a band, we miss him as friends – on and off the stage,” he told an audience in Massachusetts.

The Stones’ 60th anniversary tour is billed simply as Sixty, and will feature new staging and production.

Launching in Madrid on 1 June, it will see the band performing at the home of Liverpool FC, Anfield, for the Stones’ first Liverpool show in more than 50 years.

Charlie Watts’ last performed with the Stones in Florida in 2019

They will then head to London for two dates at the BST festival in Hyde Park, with other dates in Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Austria and France.

“Sorry to keep you all hanging around, but the waiting is over,” said guitarist Keith Richards, announcing the tour.

“I’ve always said the best place for rock and roll is on being on stage with the Stones and this year is very special. Looking forward to rehearsing with Mick and Ronnie and some friends, the wheels are in motion. See you all very soon.”

Ronnie Wood added: “When I look out at the sea of people when we play in Europe all I can see is smiles.

“It’s heart-warming and I’m glad we make people happy every time we play live. Can’t wait to get on this brand-new stage with the boys and have some fun.”

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email [email protected].