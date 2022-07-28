Roku Swings to Second-Quarter Loss on Slower Ad Spending

Roku said it expected two of its main revenue drivers—advertising and sales of streaming hardware—to come under further pressure during the second half of the year, sending the company’s shares down 25% in after-hours trading.

“We are in an economic environment defined by recessionary fears, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, and ongoing supply chain disruptions,” the company said in a letter to investors Thursday in which it announced its second-quarter results. It forecast that ad spending would continue to be negatively affected as a result. “We also believe that consumer discretionary spend will continue to moderate, pressuring both Roku TV and Roku player sales.”