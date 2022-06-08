Roku Stock Surges After Report of Potential Netflix Takeover

Roku  (ROKU) – Get Roku Inc. Report shares surged higher Wednesday following a report that linked the streaming service hub to a potential takeover by Netflix  (NFLX) – Get Netflix Inc. Report.

Business Insider reported Wednesday that Roku has recently closed the window during which employees can sell their vested stock grants, citing people familiar with the matter, and that talk inside the San Jose, California-based group has focused on a potential takeover bid from streaming giant Netflix. 

While Netflix’s balance sheet may be stressed by its planned $33 billion in content spending this year, as well as its ‘junk grade’ credit rating, an all-stock deal with Roku could allow the group to gain access to its ad-sales platform just as Netflix looks to transition away from its subscription-only model.