Roku Stock Is Way Down. Analyst Calls Earnings Awful.

Roku reported revenue of $764.4 million in the latest quarter. Wall Street was expecting $804 million.

Roku stock cratered after the video-streaming company’s earnings fell far short of expectations, and a Pivotal Research analyst doesn’t expect it to bounce back.

Jeffrey Wlodarczak, who rates the stock at Hold, noted that expenses are rising fast as the economy moves toward a recession, and at a time when

Amazon.com



and Google—rivals in the streaming business—are gaining more power. He said the stock will remain under pressure and cut his call for the price to $60 from $80, saying the shares would be fairly valued at around his new target.