Roku says it ‘does not know’ how much of its cash it will be able to recover from SVB

on Friday said it “does not know” to what extent it would be able to recover the cash it has deposited with the recently-failed Silicon Valley Bank. Roku said it had cash and cash equivalents of around $1.9 billion as of Friday, with around $487 million — or roughly 26% — at the bank. Roku said its deposits with SVB were “largely uninsured.” Shares fell 3.7% after hours.