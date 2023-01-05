Roku Hits 70 Million Active Accounts, With Streaming Hours Up 19% In 2022 – The Hamden Journal

Roku says it has passed 70 million active accounts worldwide, up from 60.1 million at the end of 2021.

The secular shift of viewing from linear to streaming is continuing apace, with total streaming hours via Roku’s interface increasing 19% in 2022. Globally, streaming hours reached 23.9 billion in the fourth quarter, and 87.4 billion in all of 2022, a 19% year-over-year gain.

The company reports active account numbers on a quarterly basis but does not break them down by geographic region. Today’s numbers are derived from “preliminary estimated data,” Roku said in a press release, noting that it will deliver official figures when it reports fourth-quarter and full-year financial results in February.

Outside of those quarterly financial reports, Roku often makes announcements about key milestones in conjunction with CES, which got under way today in Las Vegas. Roku yesterday made another timely reveal for the trade show crowd, trumpeting plans to design and manufacture its own line of smart TVs.

Despite its status as a leading gatekeeper of streaming, Roku fell on harder times financially last year. A slowdown in advertising, along with supply chain issues and other macroeconomic issues hampered its results. Many investors headed to the sidelines, and the company’s stock, which had been a darling of the pandemic, plunged 80% in 2022.

“As consumers continue the shift to TV streaming, we’re excited that a growing number of people are taking the journey with Roku, and we’re proud to reach this meaningful milestone today,” Roku founder and CEO Anthony Wood said in a press release. “Roku is laser-focused on delivering affordable, easy-to-use products and an operating system that makes streaming accessible to all. We look forward to continuing to bring innovative and delightful experiences to more and more viewers this year.”