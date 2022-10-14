Roku Channel Picks Up eOne’s ‘Operación Marea Negra’ – Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

Roku Channel & Others Pick Up eOne’s ‘Operación Marea Negra’

eOne has licensed Operación Marea Negra, its first Spanish language series, to 60 countries including The Roku Channel in the U.S. and Mexico. The drama based on real-life events depicting the first narco-submarine intercepted in Europe recently wrapped on its second season. Others to have picked up the license include Australia’s SBS, New Zealand’s TVNZ, AMC Networks International for Latin America and the Fox channel in Spain. In addition to the scripted drama, a companion docu-series, Operación Marea Negra: The Suicidal Mission, is also available to license. Season one of Amazon Prime Video/Ficción Producciones show stars Álex González (3 Caminos) as Nando, the ex-boxer and leader of the pack who turns to trafficking when his other financial options dry up.

TikTok Trainspotting Star Francis Bourgeois Secures Channel 4 Celebrity Show

TikTok train star Francis Bourgeois has secured a Channel 4 digital show about trainspotting. Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois will see the host, whose many TikTok videos at train stations using a fisheye lens camera have led him to become a social media sensation, offer a unique perspective on the British pastime. He’ll be joined by UK celebrities including football player Jesse Lingard, rapper AJ Tracey and This Way Up star Aisling Bea for trainspotting adventures across the UK. Untold Studios is producing the series for Channel 4’s YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok channels. “When I started making videos about my hobby I never thought anything like this would happen,” said Bourgeois. The series was created and exec produced by Jonathan Levene and Iona Goulder at Untold Studios and commissioned by Charlie Hyland in Channel 4’s Digital Commissioning Team.

Sweden’s TV4 Loses Long-Serving CEO Carsten Almqvist

Carsten Almqvist is leaving his role as CEO of Swedish broadcaster TV4 after ten years in the role. Mathias Berg has been lined up to replace him on December 1. During his time, the Telia-owned broadcaster has launched streaming service TV4 Play and moved from being a pure-play broadcast business to a digital company. “I am extremely proud of everything we have achieved together and completely confident in handing over to Mathias. I intend to follow your future successes and new records with great interest,” he said in a statement to TV4 staff.