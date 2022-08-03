Roku Channel Adds Paramount+ To Subscription Offerings – The Hamden Journal

Roku will launch Paramount+ as a premium subscription within the Roku Channel later this month, including a dedicated TV guide for all Paramount+ live content — its first for a premium partner. It’s also the first time live sports will be available within premium subscriptions.

Users can subscribe to the Paramount+ ad-supported ($4.99) or ad-free ($9.99) monthly offerings. The guide will let consumers access Paramount+ live content from the NFL on CBS, UEFA, CBS News and Entertainment Tonight, and watch their local live CBS station.

The Roku Channel offers premium subscriptions from over 50 services, recently adding Discovery+ ad-supported and ad-free versions to the lineup. It’s a growing hub for originals, about 80,000 film and TV titles on demand, and 300+ live, linear channels as users look for easier access to content they’re used to from legacy pay TV.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Paramount+ in its continued growth, and for the ability to provide our audience with easy access to its extraordinary breadth of content, IP and live news and sporting events” says Rob Holmes, Vice President, Programming.

A June agreement with with NBCUniversal will launch local news channels on the Roku Channel in major U.S. markets. Espacio Latino is a new destination with thousands of hours of Spanish-language programming.

In its quarterly earnings last week, the company’s shareholder letter stressed the growth of sports and news on TV streaming as eroding “the last foothold of legacy pay TV in the U.S.” Roku said its operating system remained the top selling smart TV OS for the three months ended in June. even as supply chain disruptions and advertising jitters clouded financial forecasts and hit the stock.

“We are in an economic environment defined by recessionary fears, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, and ongoing supply chain disruptions. For the second half of the year, we are forecasting that advertising spend, particularly in the scatter market, will continue to be negatively impacted. We also believe that consumer discretionary spend will continue to moderate, pressuring both Roku TV and Roku player sales,” the company said.