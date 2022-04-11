Roku Adds CNN+ Two Weeks After Streaming Service’s Launch, Filling Distribution Gap – The Hamden Journal

Roku has added CNN+ to its channel store, filling a significant distribution gap for the stand-alone streaming service two weeks after its launch.

Beginning today, Roku users can download the updated version of the CNN app, which includes access to CNN+ as well as the existing TV Everywhere offering for pay-TV subscribers. CNN+ costs $6 a month, though early subscribers can get it for $3 if they sign up in the next two weeks.

Roku ended 2021 with 60.1 million active accounts and touts itself as the streaming leader in terms of hours of viewing. Along with Amazon Fire TV, it is a key gatekeeper in connected-TV streaming. HBO Max, a corporate sibling of CNN+, struggled upon launching in May 2020 in part because it was not available on Roku. The companies ended up reaching an agreement later in the year.

While CNN and Roku did not address terms of their agreement, revenue sharing is often the root cause of many disputes over carriage. As it has grown into a dominant player in streaming, Roku has shown a willingness to do without certain apps if the terms are not acceptable. As with tech giants like Apple, Amazon and Google, Roku takes a cut of each subscription facilitated through its channel store.

CNN+ remains unavailable on Google TV and Android TV, though viewers can get it on Android phones and tablets.

Executives at CNN have not offered any initial indication of viewership or subscriber interest. The launch occurred shortly before parent WarnerMedia merged with Discovery and formally cut ties with its previous corporate parent, AT&T. As Warner Bros. Discovery forges its streaming path and looks to boost the fortunes of HBO Max, it will fold Discovery+ into it. CNN+, though it began as a stand-alone proposition, is expected to also be added to HBO Max. Figuring out the pricing and technical details of those add-ons will be a complex process, however.