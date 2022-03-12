‘Róise And Frank’ Takes Audience Award – The Hamden Journal

The Santa Barbara Film Festival unveiled winners for its 37th edition on Saturday morning, bestowing its Audience Choice award to the Irish-language film Róise and Frank.
Juried winners at this year’s festival include Jon-Sesrie Goff’s After Sherman as Best Documentary, and Shawkat Amin Korki’s The Exam (Ezmûn) winning the Jeffrey C. Barbakow Award for best international feature film.
Róise and Frank (Mo ghrá buan), directed by Rachael Moriarty and Peter Murphy, centers on Róise (Brid Ni Neachtain), a widow in mourning who befriends a dog who just might be her late husband reincarnated. The pic earlier this week screened at the Dublin Film Festival where it won the Best Ensemble award.
Overall, this year’s in-person festival attracted 200 films from 54 countries along with its usual A-list of panel galas celebrating the year’s best in film – a traditional stop on the awards circuit. This year included Q&As with Oscar nominees Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur, Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Benedict Cumberbatch, Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman among others.
The winning films were chosen by this year’s jury: Carlos Aguilar, Justine Bateman, Dupe Bosu, Julie Carmen, Annlee Ellingson, Tim Grierson, Beandrea July, Elizabeth Lo, Scott Mantz, Jose Novoa, Gil Robertson, Charles Solomon, Angie Wang, Steve Zahn, and Anthony & Annette Zerbe.
Here’s the full list of 2022 winners:
Audience Choice
Roise and Frank
Rachael Moriarty and Peter Murphy
Documentary Short Film
Lalito 10
Jordan Matthew Horowitz
Bruce Corwin Award (Best Live-Action Short Film)
No Ghost in the Morgue (Pas de fantôme à la morgue)
Marilyn Cooke
Bruce Corwin Award (Best Animated Short Film)
The Shaman’s Apprentice
Zacharias Kunuk
Best Documentary
After Sherman
Jon-Sesrie Goff
Jeffrey C. Barbakow Award (Best International Feature Film)
The Exam (Ezmûn)
Shawkat Amin Korki
Middle Eastern/Israeli Film
You Resemble Me (Tu me ressembles)
Dina Amer
Nordic/Dutch Film
Miss Viborg
Marianne Blicher
Nueva Vision Award for Spain/Latin America Cinema
9
Martín Barrenechea and Nicolás Branca
Panavision Spirit Award for Independent Cinema
Scarborough
Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson
Social Justice Award for Documentary Film
Geeta
Emma Macey-Storch
ADL Stand Up Award
Our Worlds Collide
Jordan W. Barrow and Matt Edwards