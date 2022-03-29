Rogue Georgia Cop Caught in Viral X-Rated TikToks

via TikTok

A Georgia cop probably thought no one was watching when he took his squad car to a scrubby area off a quiet road in a small Georgia town, walked around the back, and started having sex with someone while in uniform.

But someone high up in a nearby telecommunications tower started filming and uploaded the videos to TikTok last week where they quickly racked up more than 15 million views.

“Police caught on cam!!!” one video was captioned, along with hashtags of #towerclimbers and #dirtydeeds.

Now the officer, identified by local news channel WRDW as Millen Police Officer Larry “Benjamin” Thompson, has quit and a record of past misconduct has come to light.

Satellite maps from White Oak Road in Millen, a town of about 3,500 people about an hour south of Augusta, show the same tower, nearby cemetery, and patches of dirt and bushes that can be seen in the TikTok videos. The map also shows a school across the street.

Millen Police Chief Dwayne Herrington told WRDW he was planning to meet with Thompson on Monday about a “video” but Thompson quit beforehand. Georgia state records show Thompson had worked on-and-off for the department since 2015.

According to Millen City Council meeting minutes, Thompson was involved in a car crash while at work in November 2019. WRDW reported that he killed a 76-year-old driver, identified in a local obituary as Lewis Jenkins, when he t-boned Jenkins’ car while racing to a call at 86 miles per hour.

The network also obtained investigation documents showing that, while working for the Millen fire department in 2017, Thompson accidentally discharged his gun, shooting a colleague in the arm.

He claimed the gun malfunctioned while he was cleaning it but an internal probe found the weapon had no malfunctions. “This is not an excuse to be accepted; only a reflection after the fact,” the criminal investigative division wrote in its report. “Though it is referred to as an ‘accidental discharge,’ essentially it is a ‘negligent discharge.’”

Then in 2020, a woman who’d been in a relationship with Thompson contacted Millen Police to accuse him of harassing her. Thompson admitted to running her tags to find her new address, claiming he was trying to return some old items to her, according to a case summary. He was suspended for two days.

The Millen Police Department did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment Tuesday.

