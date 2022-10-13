Roger Stone Melts Down As Jan 6 Committee Hearing Unfolds

Alex Wong/Getty Images

As the Jan. 6 Committee played the video of Roger Stone’s closed-door deposition and footage from a yet-to-be-released documentary that chronicled the dirty trickster ahead of the 2020 election, the longtime informal Donald Trump adviser frantically melted down online.

“In 2000, when the Bush v. Gore election was still in doubt James A. Baker III urged Bush to claim victory, which he did and was hailed as a genius,” he wrote on Telegram as the hearing unfolded. “When I said Trump should do the same thing (in public but to not to either Trump or anyone around him) and I am accused of criminal conduct. Total BS.”

As the committee was presenting their case, on Thursday afternoon, Stone doubled down by posting a picture of an empty hamburger bun, attempting to mock the Jan 6. Committee as a “nothing burger.”

“All I’ve seen in today’s Jan 6 Committee is guilt by association,” he declared. “The fact that I know or have met someone is most certainly not evidence of criminal conspiracy. If the committee has actual proof and content of communication between me and any one charged with a crime, they should produce it.”

Even before the hearing kicked off, Stone was on the defensive, threatening to file a $25 million lawsuit against the Danish filmmakers — Frederik Marbell and Christoffer Guldbrandsen — who caught him back in November saying, “Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence.”

The footage was played during Thursday’s hearing as committee members made the case that Trump and his associates were complicit in the Jan. 6 riot.

(Stone has since called the footage of himself a “deep fake.” He has not presented any evidence to back up the charge.)

“I will seek a restraining order preventing the release of his film in the United States,” he added.

Stone didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

But Stone wasn’t alone in his dismissal what is believed to be the committee’s final televised hearing.

In the wake of the committee voting in favor of subpoenaing Donald Trump, two advisers in the former president’s orbit laughed off the historic action, insisting that most Americans couldn’t care less about the committee’s proceeding.

One argued most don’t care about Trump’s failed coup attempt.

“Go ask a random American out there what January 6 means to them, and they probably won’t know what you’re talking about. Ask them how pissed they are about inflation and gas prices and their 401(k) getting wrecked and they’ll talk your ears off,” the adviser told The Daily Beast. “The Democrats’ obsession with this entire thing is a political liability and comes across like they’re out of touch with what regular Americans actually care about.”

