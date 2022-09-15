Wimbledon 2021 – Day Seven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Roger Federer said next week’s Laver Cup in London will be his final ATP tennis event.

“I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour,” was posted on the 41-year-old’s social media. “This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate.”

Federer finishes his career with 20 Grand Slam singles titles, third all-time among men behind rivals Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21), who are still active.

Federer hasn’t played tournament tennis since undergoing a third knee surgery in an 18-month span after a quarterfinal exit at last year’s Wimbledon.

Before Thursday’s announcement, he was expected to compete at the Swiss Indoors, his home tournament, in October, and possibly at least Wimbledon next year.

“I hope I can come back, like you said, one more time,” he said at a July 3 ceremony at Wimbledon marking 100 years of Centre Court play. “The knee has been rough on me, but I’ve been happy. I’ve been happy at home.”

Federer on Thursday called his 24 years on tour “an incredible adventure.”

“While it sometimes feels like it went by in 24 hours, it has also been so deep and magical that it seems as if I’ve already lived a full lifetime,” he posted. “I was lucky enough to play so many epic matches that I will never forget.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Ilia Malinin lands first quadruple Axel in figure skating history Dominique Parrish wins first U.S. gold medal of world wrestling championships Léon Marchand is France’s new swimming star in perfect timing for…

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis originally appeared on NBCSports.com