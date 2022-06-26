Roe v. Wade reversal sparks protests, clashes with police and anti-abortion supporters

Reuters Videos

Youth protest U.S. Supreme Court abortion ruling

STORY: The sweeping ruling by the court, with a 6-3 conservative majority, was set to alter American life, with nearly half the states considered certain or likely to ban abortion.Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the court’s reasoning could also lead it to reconsider past rulings protecting the right to contraception, legalizing gay marriage nationwide, and invalidating state laws banning gay sex.As the day progressed, the number of demonstrators outside the Supreme Court increased substantially. The fenced-off area in front of the high court was filled largely with those demanding abortion rights.President Joe Biden, who had harsh words on Friday for the Supreme Court’s decision, said on Saturday that the White House will monitor how states enforce bans, with administration officials having already signaled they plan to fight attempts to prohibit a pill used for medication abortion.