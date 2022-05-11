Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’ to Be Adapted as Limited Series by Skydance TV, Nuyorican Productions, Concord Originals

Skydance Television, Concord Originals, and Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions are teaming to develop a limited series based on Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”

Rachel Shukert will write the adaptation in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner. Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina will executive produce for Nuyorican. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost will executive produce for Skydance, alongside Sophia Dilley, senior vice president of development and production at Concord Originals and Concord CEO Scott Pascucci. This is the first project under the previously announced deal between the companies to develop a slate of original projects based on Concord’s catalog of musicals.

“The story of Cinderella is as timeless now as ever,” said Bill Bost, president of Skydance Television. “This aspirational story of romance, unconventional families and the surprising power of wishes has inspired audiences around the world for centuries, and we are thrilled to be working with Jennifer, Rachel, Concord and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization to bring our fresh take to the screen.”

The Rodgers and Hammerstein version of the beloved fairy tale first aired on television as a TV movie special in 1957 with Julie Andrews in the title role. More than 100 million people tuned in to the debut. It was later remade in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren and again in 1997 starring Brandy. A Broadway version debuted in 2013.

“Rodgers & Hammerstein elevated the already magical story of Cinderella with their iconic music that has attracted legends of screen and stage throughout its many beloved, award-winning iterations over the years,” Dilley said. “Our partnership with Skydance and Nuyorican on this project is the first step of many towards our collective goal of championing timeless classics for a new generation and Rachel is the perfect voice to expand upon this story in a contemporary way.”

Shukert most recently created the popular Netflix series version of “The Baby-Sitters Club,” on which she was also the showrunner. Her past TV credits include “GLOW,” “Supergirl,” and “Red Band Society.”

She is repped by UTA.

