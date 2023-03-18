Rod Stewart Cancels Aussie Date At Last Minute, Cites Health Problem In Apology – The Hamden Journal

Rod Stewart canceled a tour date six hours before the show, citing a viral infection that irritated his throat.

The 78-year-old singer was scheduled to play at Geelong in Australia, part of his “A Day on the Green” tour. Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens were the support acts.

Concert producers Live Nation and Roundhouse Entertainment said details on a makeup or refund will be announced next week.

Stewart posted his apologies to Instagram.

“Hello my friends,” he wrote. “I’m absolutely downhearted that I’m disappointing my fans who bought tickets to A Day On The Green. Late this morning I was advised that I have a viral infection and my throat is too irritated to sing. I’m only human and sometimes get sick just like you do. My greatest joy is performing for you, so I’m doing everything I can to get on the mend and get back on stage.”