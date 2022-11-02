Rockwell Automation Earnings Topped Expectations. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

by

Rockwell Automation stock was tumbling after the industrial automation giant reported fine earnings to finish off its fiscal year but offered lower-than-expected guidance. Sales are strong, but manufacturing companies just can’t shake off supply-chain problems that are hitting profit margins.

Wednesday, Rockwell (ticker: ROK) reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted per-share earnings of $3.04 from $2.13 billion in sales. Wall Street was looking for earnings per share of $2.97 from $2.11 billion in sales.