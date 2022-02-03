Tilman Fertitta endorses Rockets’ rebuilding strategy, basketball analytics

Wednesday’s thrilling home victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers isn’t the only reason for positive vibes around the Houston Rockets today.

Fulfilling a promise by owner Tilman Fertitta in May 2019, the Rockets now have a new team plane for travel to and from road games. Several players excitedly posted videos to Instagram on Thursday afternoon, which is when the team traveled to San Antonio for Friday’s game.

Second-year forward Jae’Sean Tate, who has quickly become a team leader, thanked Fertitta personally for the investment and tagged him.

“I just bought us a brand-new 767 that we’re re-fitting right now,” Fertitta had told Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle during the May 2019 interview. “(Many other teams) just rent planes. I want our players on our plane. And it’s not a 757; it’s a 767.”

Now, that luxurious plane is officially cleared for use. See below for a roundup of videos shared by players and staff on Thursday.

Garrison Mathews Instagram

Josh Christopher Instagram

Jae’Sean Tate Instagram

David Nwaba Instagram

Tate thanks Tilman Fertitta

