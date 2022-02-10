Report: Rockets veteran DJ Augustin viewed as likely buyout candidate

The Rockets traded journeyman center Daniel Theis to the Boston Celtics just before Thursday’s trade deadline for a package headlined by veteran guard Dennis Schröder. Each newly acquired player by Houston has a contract expiring after the 2021-22 season.

To enable Boston to match salaries, the Rockets also acquired sparingly used reserves Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando, though Houston quickly indicated that Freedom would be waived. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski suggested that other buyouts were also possible.

To finalize the deal, Houston has to waive two players to (temporarily) fit in all three newcomers. Those players will be Armoni Brooks and DJ Augustin, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

The Rockets signed Theis in 2022 free agency, but the quick emergence of rookie big man Alperen Sengun and the superior results using Christian Wood at center made it difficult for Theis to play. Since late November, Theis hasn’t been a regular part of Houston’s rotation, and it did not make sense for a rebuilding team like the Rockets to keep third-string veteran center on its roster at a rate of nearly $9 million per season.

However, Theis is still valued around the league for his defense and leadership, and that’s why the Celtics — coincidentally, where Theis started his NBA career — were happy to welcome him back as they look to make a playoff push in the Eastern Conference. In 22.5 minutes per game, Theis is averaging 8.4 points (46.9% FG) and 5.0 rebounds.

Schröder, a 6-foot-3 guard, was the primary acquisition by Houston in the trade. The 28-year-old is averaging 14.4 points (44.0% FG, 34.9% on 3-pointers) and 4.2 assists in 29.2 minutes per game.

On paper, a player like Schröder would not seem to fit with Houston’s rebuilding emphasis, since the Rockets are largely prioritizing backcourt minutes for developing prospects like Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, and Josh Christopher. Given that he has an expiring contract, many initially suspected that a buyout would be coming.

Yet, there were no immediate buyout plans leaked for him. If Schröder sticks around, one possibility is that fellow veteran guard Eric Gordon could have more serious heel injury than is currently known, which could open up minutes without cutting any from the younger group.

