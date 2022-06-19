Rockets keeping Boban Marjanovic?

Though the Rockets traded Wood because he no longer fit with the rebuild and to acquire a first-round pick, the Rockets are weighing keeping Marjanovic as one of the center options they are considering. They are not expected to keep other players acquired in the deal — Marquese Chriss, Sterling Brown and Trey Burke.

Source: Jonathan Feigen @ Houston Chronicle

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

If I were the Nuggets, I would simply game plan for a roster with 14 players and reserve the 15th spot for a Boban Marjanovic buyout/release from Houston. – 4:36 PM

How Boban Marjanovic could return to Mavs this season — even after the Christian Wood trade dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:58 AM

After trading Christian Wood to Dallas, now Houston is trying to find a deal for Eric Gordon, with the Rockets widely known to be seeking a first-round pick for Gordon like they managed in the Wood deal. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 18, 2022

Keith Smith: Per a league source, Trey Burke has exercised his 2022-23 player option. This will clear the road for Dallas and Houston to finalize the Christian Wood trade as soon as draft night after the Mavs pick at #26. Deal has to wait until Mavs actually pick because of Stepien Rule. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / June 18, 2022

Law Murray: Drew League sightings today (not playing version): Kessler Edwards (watching his bro Kam, who played for ACClippers), Kenyon Martin Jr. (played at The Drew in 2019 with Tuff Crowd) -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / June 18, 2022