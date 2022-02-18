Rockets celebrate as Jae’Sean Tate wins Rising Stars tournament game

It’s an exhibition game and a third consecutive day of hoops, but don’t tell that to the first and second-year players on the Houston Rockets who participated Friday at the NBA’s 2022 All-Star Weekend.

In the first game of Friday’s Rising Stars tournament for top young players, Rockets rookie Jalen Green stole the show but ultimately wasn’t able to win the game in a heartbreaking loss. But in game two, second-year forward Jae’Sean Tate and rookie center Alperen Sengun got their group (Team Barry) to the championship game of the four-team tournament, and Tate did it in style by hitting a game-winning walkoff.

Tate finished with 7 points (2-of-2 shooting), 6 rebounds, and a blocked shot, while Sengun had 4 points (2-of-4 shooting), 3 rebounds, and 2 blocked shots off the bench. But it was the defensive tenacity that both played with, and Tate’s flair for the dramatic with a game-winning shot, that stood out. Once Tate clinched it, Green, Sengun and fellow rookie teammate Josh Christopher were waiting courtside to celebrate with him.

See below for highlights and postgame reaction, including from veteran teammate Eric Gordon on social media.

