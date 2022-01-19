Text size





Rocket



shares were gliding upward Wednesday after the mortgage lender received a double upgrade from J.P. Morgan.

Analyst Richard Shane elevated Rocket (ticker:

RKT



) to Overweight from Underweight, while decreasing his price target to $15, down from $17.50. The stock is Shane’s favorite name going into the fourth quarter earnings season.

“Our Overweight rating is based upon our view that RKT is a clear industry leader and that shares now offer a much more compelling risk/reward profile,” Shane wrote Wednesday.

The company has developed an “integrated, end-to-end technology platform” that is bringing scale and efficiency to a fragmented market, Shane added.

Shane foresees Rocket will continue to grow its market share as it invests in its direct-to-consumer services and the industry enters a period of consolidation. The analyst upped his earnings per share estimate for the 2023 fiscal year to $1.69, up from $1.58.

Last December, Rocket announced it would acquire TrueBill, a personal finance app, for $1.28 billion in a bid to boost recurring revenue and add customers.

Despite the tailwinds, Rocket could still fall victim to increasing competition in the mortgage space, and a recent spike in interest rates that might hinder its growth, the analyst said.

Rocket stock was up 1.4% to $13.16 on Wednesday. The stock has lost about 7% this year, and nearly 35% throughout 2021.

Write to Sabrina Escobar at [email protected]