Caltrans and construction crews have blasted away a massive rock that fell Thursday night onto Highway 50 near Echo Summit, but the cleanup will keep the mountain pass in El Dorado County closed for several more hours Friday as personnel move debris from the roadway.

The slide was reported at 5:40 p.m., according to Caltrans District 3, and a boulder that fell was “the size of a semi,” according to CHP personnel who were dispatched to the scene. A photo posted by the transportation agency showed a continuous rock with flecks of snow — roughly 15 feet by 40 feet across — taking up the entire westbound lane and half of the eastbound side of the pass, which is a few miles from Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort.

Rock is strewn across Highway 50 after crews used explosives to break up a massive boulder that fell onto the roadway near Echo Summit.

Construction and road crews worked through the night to drill holes into the boulder before blasting the rock into manageable pieces just after 10 a.m.

Motorists traveling on Highway 50 from the Nevada state line to Davis are being warned about the blockage.

Westbound traffic is being turned around at the Meyers roundabout near South Lake Tahoe, and a hard closure is in effect eastbound at Sly Park.

Motorists can use Highways 49, 88, 89 as alternates in the immediate area, the CHP and Caltrans said, or travel to the Sierra via Interstate 80.

A rockslide is seen on Highway 50 near Echo Summit on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The rock came down before 5:40 p.m. and shut down the mountain highway in both directions.

In this photo provided by Caltrans, a crew drills holes to place explosives into a large boulder that fell onto U.S. Highway 50 near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022. The return of winter weather prompted forecasters to advise people planning mountain travel to be prepared for snowy roads Friday and Saturday. Travel through the Sierra was disrupted by the massive boulder that fell onto the highway at Echo Summit on Thursday. (Caltrans via AP)