Rochester Royals were 1951 NBA champions. What happened to the team?

Now that the National Basketball Association is well into their 2021-22 season, it’s a good time to remember the Rochester team that won it all more than 70 years ago.

The Rochester Royals captured the 1951 NBA title by knocking off the New York Knicks in the finals after defeating their longtime nemesis, the Minneapolis Lakers, and the Fort Wayne Pistons in earlier rounds. Led by future Hall of Famers Bob Davies, Bobby Wanzer, Al Cervi, Red Holzman, Arnie Risen and owner-coach Les Harrison, the Royals were one of the league’s top teams during its nascent years.

Ultimately, Rochester wasn’t big enough to support an NBA team, and the financially strapped Royals left town after the 1956-57 season. For that one year, though, the Royals were kings of the court.

In a February 1990 Democrat and Chronicle story, Scott Pitoniak recalled how the game was different then. Players typically played beneath, not above the rim, and the two-handed set shot and layups were more common than the gravity-defying moves displayed by today’s players. Pitoniak quoted Risen, the star center, who said the bottom line was still the same.

“People can debate all they want about how the game’s changed and how the players have improved, but they can’t debate the fact that we once were world’s champions,” Risen said. “They can’t take that away from us. We’re part of history.”

Formed in 1945, the Royals originally played in both the old National Basketball League and the Basketball Association of America and won the NBL title in their inaugural year. The style of play wasn’t the only thing different from today’s game. Most of the players then were white, but the Royals were pioneers in integrating pro basketball.

The team signed a Black player, William “Dolly” King in 1946, a year before Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball. According to a 1986 Democrat and Chronicle story by Jim Myers, the Royals were one of only two teams to sign a Black player to a “big-time pro contract,” and the reception was not always welcome.

During a playoff game in Fort Wayne, Ind., that 1946-47 season, fans and players mercilessly taunted King, Myers wrote. The Royals got some revenge by winning the final game of the series at home, “fueled with the indignation over the insults directed at King two days earlier,” Myers wrote.

“The Democrat and Chronicle called the game, won by the Royals, 76-47, ‘a triumph for American sportsmanship,’ ” Myers wrote.

