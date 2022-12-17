Roblox Has 57 Million Daily Users, Half Under 12. What Could Go Wrong?

My kids sat me down for slide presentations on their school-issued Chromebooks detailing what they want for Christmas. Appalling, sure, but I figure they’re building IPO roadshow skills that could pay off in a future easy-credit cycle.

Both lists included Robux, the digital currency of

Roblox


(ticker: RBLX). Since its first day of trading in March 2021, its market value has fallen from $38 billion to under $17 billion. Growth stocks have struggled in general this year, and Roblox suffered two recent one-day pummelings: 21% in November, when it reported a bigger-than-expected loss, and 16% this past Thursday, when it disclosed a sales-growth slowdown in November.