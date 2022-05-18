Robinson open to any role with Giants

May 18—The New York Giants weren’t deterred by Wan’Dale Robinson’s stature when they drafted him in the second round of the NFL Draft last month.

The former record-breaking Kentucky wide receiver, who measured 5-foot-8 and 178 pounds in college, was selected at No. 43 overall despite a number of mock drafts placing him squarely in the third round, at best.

However, the Giants — who were statistically the second-worst offensive team in the league last season — saw plenty of potential in the speedy playmaker.

And, at last week’s rookie minicamp, Robinson expressed a desire to do anything it takes to meet those expectations.

“Whatever they want me to do, whether that be run the ball, catch the ball, catch a bunch of screens, sweeps, whatever they ask me to do, I’ll be able to do it,” he told reporters Friday. “That’s just what I want to do.”

In his lone season in Lexington, Robinson set UK single-season records with 104 receptions for 1,334 yards, along with seven touchdowns. Before that, he spent two seasons at Nebraska, where he totaled 914 receiving yards with three scores and 580 rushing yards with four TDs in 18 games.

Citing a desire to play more of a pass-catching role, the former Kentucky Mr. Football transferred to UK, where he blossomed under former offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

Now that he’s in the NFL, though, Robinson is open to anything.

“That’s something I’ve always liked to be able to do, just kind of contribute on both sides of the game with the running game and passing game,” he said. “So, whatever they choose and want to use me as, then I’ll do that.

“You never really know where I’m going to line up. Just being able to do a lot of different things, a lot of different things with the offense is what I try to do.”

According to Giants.com digital media coordinator Matt Citak, Robinson was already making an impact at Tuesday’s organized team activities. As a “frequent target” of quarterback Daniel Jones, Robinson has reeled in a number of catches during 11-on-11 drills.

“Robinson is extremely quick in getting to the outside with his cuts and will be a tough matchup for defenders,” Citak wrote.

Instead of worrying about what position or role he’ll be playing, Robinson said, he’s simply using the early portion of camp to learn the Giants’ playbook.

“Really just learning as much as I can with the playbook, just getting all the terminology down with my coaches and things like that,” he said of his mindset. “Just getting really comfortable out here so when it’s time for a real practice, I’m really full speed and ready to go.

“We go through it, me and the coaches, and they tell me some things they want to see me do and things like that. I just want to try and learn it all, the most I can. The more and more I learn, the more I will be able to do.”