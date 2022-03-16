Robinson Cano apologizes for PED ban, dodges questions about why he did it and possible third suspension

Robinson Cano during media session in spring training 2022

Mets infielder Robinson Cano apologized on Wednesday for the PED suspension that cost him the entire 2021 season. But he didn’t explain why he used, and he refused to say no when asked if he would be suspended for PEDs again.

“There’s no excuses for how or why,” Cano said while apologizing to the Mets organization, his teammates, fans, and the reporters in the room. “All I know is that I prepared myself (for) this season, to help this team to compete for a championship.”

Asked point blank why he used performance-enhancing drugs again after also being suspended while with the Seattle Mariners in 2018, Cano would not give any clarity.

“I’m here to apologize face-to-face,” Cano said, without going into detail in any way about his reasoning for using PEDs a second time.

Pressed further, Cano stuck to his line that he was there to apologize before changing the subject.

And when he was asked whether he could promise he wouldn’t test positive a third time, Cano did not say yes. A third suspension would result in a lifetime ban from MLB.

“I’m here. That’s why I’m here as a man, and to give you guys an apology,” Cano said. “It was tough on me the past year, being at home … It wasn’t good. For me, love this game, grew up in a family that played this game. And to not be able to play the game, it was really tough.”

Aug 2, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano (24) reacts after striking out in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

As far as whether he’ll be able to be productive without the use of PEDs, Cano said he had been training for the season and suggested that he was confident in his abilities.

What Cano’s role is with the Mets in 2022 remains to be seen.

He is under contract through the 2023 season, and is owed $40 million by the Mets. But manager Buck Showalter said on Tuesday that Jeff McNeil would get the bulk of the playing time at second base.

Cano could be used at DH, but that spot is crowded, with Dominic Smith and J.D. Davis likely better options there.